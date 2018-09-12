Pregnant woman’s bus burn

A HEAVILY pregnant woman had the best response for a man who refused to move his bag so she could sit down on the last available seat of a packed bus.

Brydie Lee-Kennedy, who's eight months pregnant, decided to sit down anyway - despite squishing the man's hand and bag in the process.

The Aussie TV writer, who lives in London, tweeted her story, writing: "Well it finally happened in my 8th month of pregnancy, I just sat on a man's hand and bag when he wouldn't move them off the last spare seat on the bus."

"We're now sharing a very quiet ride. I wonder what it's like to live somewhere with a less Hunger Games spirit on public transport".

It's not known if the man moved either of his hands after Brydie sat down.

Her tweet soon went viral, racking up 19,000 likes, shares and comments, and it seems every mum can relate to her annoyance - with many recalling their own horror stories.

Brydie Lee-Kennedy took action after a man refused to move his bag so she could sit down on the bus.

One woman wrote: "When I was about 4 months pregnant I asked a man if I could have his seat on the train and I felt really sick as I was pregnant.

"He said 'well, you want equality, you can stand' I threw up on him. And his newspaper. And his laptop bag. The look of shock on his face was gratifying."

Another mum commented: "I told a man when I was 8 months pregnant that I was going to give birth on his feet if he didn't let me sit down on the bus. He got up."

And a third added: "When I was 8 months pregnant (15 years ago) a man on a packed tube asked me to move so he could sit next to his friend.

"I suspect my glare still gives him nightmares … and my choice words ring in his ears!"

This story first appeared on The Sun and has been republished here with permission.