A pregnant woman was taken to hospital after being involved in a care accident on the Pacific Highway at Coffs Harbour on Thursday December 31. Photo: Tim Jarrett
Breaking

Pregnant woman taken to hospital after Pacific Highway crash

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
31st Dec 2020 6:07 PM
A pregnant woman has been taken to hospital after a crash on the Pacific Highway this afternoon.

The crash occurred some time after 5pm at the intersection of the Pacific Highway and West High St.

The driver of a red Honda hatch, a woman in her 30s, appeared to have been hit from the side by a silver Holden Commodore.

Police waited with the driver of the vehicle, who was pregnant, until an ambulance arrived to take her to Coffs Harbour Hospital.

NSW Fire and Rescue crews worked to clear the scene as traffic was reduced to one lane around the site of the crash.

Coffs Coast Advocate

