Pregnant woman hospitalised following highway crash

A PREGNANT woman has been taken to hospital after her Holden Commodore is believed to have collided with a B-double, sending the vehicle across several oncoming lanes before crashing into the gutter on the Pacific Hwy.

It's understood the woman, aged in her early 20s and believed to be around 22 weeks pregnant, was trapped in the car after it crashed and narrowly missed oncoming traffic near the Orlando St intersection just before 10am this morning.

Described as being in 'great pain' by paramedics, she was eventually assisted out of the car and was taken into a waiting ambulance.

Traffic was heavy in the area after one of three northbound lanes was closed.

Police took statements from witnesses as the woman was conveyed to Coffs Harbour Hospital.

As of 11am the northbound lane has been opened and traffic has cleared.