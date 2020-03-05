Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Holden Commodore veered across the highway before crashing into the gutter on the Pacific Hwy.
A Holden Commodore veered across the highway before crashing into the gutter on the Pacific Hwy.
News

Pregnant woman hospitalised following highway crash

Jasmine Minhas
5th Mar 2020 11:00 AM | Updated: 11:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PREGNANT woman has been taken to hospital after her Holden Commodore is believed to have collided with a B-double, sending the vehicle across several oncoming lanes before crashing into the gutter on the Pacific Hwy.

It's understood the woman, aged in her early 20s and believed to be around 22 weeks pregnant, was trapped in the car after it crashed and narrowly missed oncoming traffic near the Orlando St intersection just before 10am this morning.

 

A Holden Commodore veered across the highway before crashing into the gutter on the Pacific Hwy.
A Holden Commodore veered across the highway before crashing into the gutter on the Pacific Hwy.

 

Described as being in 'great pain' by paramedics, she was eventually assisted out of the car and was taken into a waiting ambulance.

Traffic was heavy in the area after one of three northbound lanes was closed.

Police took statements from witnesses as the woman was conveyed to Coffs Harbour Hospital.

As of 11am the northbound lane has been opened and traffic has cleared.

 

The B-double involved in this morning’s incident.
The B-double involved in this morning’s incident.
coffs harbour coffs harbour hospital crash pacific highway crash
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News It pays to be ‘in the know’ – and never has it been more critical in a social media age where so much false information is being pumped out.

        Speeding costing Coffs drivers big bucks, and lives

        premium_icon Speeding costing Coffs drivers big bucks, and lives

        Crime Drivers don’t seem to be heeding the warnings

        What if we all went direct for our holiday bookings?

        premium_icon What if we all went direct for our holiday bookings?

        Business Online site says “Coffs is number 1,” but who stands to benefit?

        Reinforcements hit the firegrounds

        premium_icon Reinforcements hit the firegrounds

        News Law change benefits backpackers and bushfire victims alike