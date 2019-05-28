Menu
Crime

Seven-month pregnant woman ‘viciously assaulted’

by Derrick Krusche
28th May 2019 4:43 PM
A seven-month pregnant woman has been "viciously" assaulted in an unprovoked attack while walking to work in Surry Hills this morning, according to police.

Police said the 26-year-old was on Wentworth Ave when she was allegedly charged at and set upon by a 28-year-old woman just before 9am.

The 28-year-old allegedly repeatedly punched the pregnant woman in the head, pulled her hair and rammed her into a power pole before she fell to the ground clutching her womb in pain.

The alleged attacker slammed the pregnant women into a power pole. Picture: NSW Police
The pregnant woman clutched her womb following the alleged attack. Picture: NSW Police
Two witnesses, an off-duty junior police officer and a man, rushed to her aid and detained the alleged attacker, who was arrested and taken to Surry Hills police station.

She was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and was remanded in custody to appear in court at a later date.

An off-duty police officer and another passer-by helped the pregnant woman. Picture: NSW Police
Detective Chief Inspector Adam Johnson praised the quick-thinking of the two witnesses.

"The civilian did not hesitate to leap to the rescue of the pregnant woman and we commend his bravery," he said.

"We would also like to praise the swift response of the probationary constable who saved the woman from further harm."

assault crime random attack surry hills

