Preference snub plays out at pre-poll

Early voting for the Federal Election has opened in Coffs Harbour at 48 Harbour Drive. Trevor Veale

NATIONALS candidate for Cowper Pat Conaghan has toed the party line and put the United Australia Party second on his how-to-vote card.

Mr Conaghan says he's comfortable with the decision, even though the United Australia Party's Cowper Candidate Alexander Stewart hasn't returned the favour.

Early voting opened today in the Coffs Harbour CBD and Mr Stewart was handing out 'interim' how to vote cards, which listed Mr Conaghan at number five.

He placed high profile independent Robert Oakeshott second last above Labor's Andrew Woodward.

"In principle we've put The Greens last because they're loonies then Oakeshott the lefty Labor clone above Woodward because we would prefer Woodward with party discipline to loose canon Oakeshott,” Mr Stewart said.

Mr Conaghan was not available to answer questions about his preferences, but a representative said Pat's preferences would only flow to somebody else if he dropped out of the race.

"There are eight candidates and only two will be there at the end - Rob Oakeshott or Patrick Conaghan,” the representative said.

Mr Oakeshott has slammed Mr Conaghan for preferencing the United Australia Party saying it makes it clear that when pushed the troubled party is prepared to close ranks and protect the existing two-party system.

"Polls have just opened, the ink has barely dried on the how-to-vote cards, and already the powerful two party machine is locking in,” Mr Oakeshott said.

"They are preferencing Labor over myself. What this says is that they would prefer Labor's so-called retiree tax over a strong regional Independent; they would prefer Labor's negative gearing changes over a strong regional Independent; they would prefer a Bill Shorten to a strong regional Independent.

"The National Party are quite simply putting the two party system ahead of our region,” Mr Oakeshott said.

Labor candidate Andrew Woodward is urging voters to put the Nationals last and has placed Mr Oakeshott in second spot on his how-to-vote cards.

Voters are reminded to place numbers in all boxes from one to eight to make sure their vote counts.

Early voting is open now at 48 Harbour Drive . For more details on times go to the Australian Electoral Commission website.