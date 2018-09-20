Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Precious hay supply destroyed as fire tears through stables

Tara Miko
by
20th Sep 2018 9:15 AM

A SHED storing precious hay for stock has been destroyed by fire overnight.

Witnesses reported flames coming from horse stables near the corner of Condamine and Wambo Sts in Dalby about 8.25pm.

Three Queensland Fire and Emergency Services units responded and battled the fire on the semi-rural property on the fringe of a residential area in the town.

Crews managed to bring the fire under control and extinguish it by 8.50pm but were unable to save the stock feed stored inside.

Dalby police said an old car wreck parked behind the stables was also caught up in the fire which was reported by passers-by in the area.

Police said the cause of the fire was as yet undetermined with investigators to return today.

Electricity was connected to the stables and it is believed the fire damaged power lines outside the property.

Police said no obvious accelerants were found during initial investigations but the cause was yet to be determined.

Police have called for anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

dalby dalby police queensland fire and emergency services structure fire western downs regional council
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    HEALTH WARNING: Localised outbreak of deadly disease

    HEALTH WARNING: Localised outbreak of deadly disease

    News Infected workers were presenting at Coffs Harbour with the flu-like symptoms that can be seen in the early stages of the disease.

    • 20th Sep 2018 10:00 AM
    Woman bitten during dog fight

    premium_icon Woman bitten during dog fight

    News A woman has been hospitalised after a dog attack this morning

    • 20th Sep 2018 9:30 AM
    Alleged paedophile appears in court via videolink

    premium_icon Alleged paedophile appears in court via videolink

    News A man charged with child procurement appeared in court this week.

    • 20th Sep 2018 9:29 AM
    Man wanted for low act on farmers

    Man wanted for low act on farmers

    News Can you identify this man?

    Local Partners