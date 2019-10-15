Pre-occupy your dog’s herding instinct

QUESTION - My five year old kelpie has a strong herding instinct.

When a friend brings her kelpie around to visit us she will not stop herding her and just runs circles non stop around her.

Is there anything I can do to deter her?

Answer - Most working breed dogs have a strong herding drive.

Having another dog running in circles around them constantly can be very traumatic to some dogs and should never be used as a training technique.

It should be remembered though, dogs do run in circles when they are playing and feeling excited.

This usually does not take place constantly.

Provide enrichment for the dogs in the back yard when you know your friends dog is visiting.

This will keep both their minds occupied for a while.

Put your dog on lead when the other dog comes.

Get your dog to look up or focus on a treat or ball when the other dog is near it.

When it doesn't react to the other dog, give the reward.

You can also put both dogs on lead and walk them around together praising and treating often when they are calm.

Basically, you are working toward calm behaviour from your dog.

If you have a question you'd like answered, email ­rachel.vercoe@coffscoast ­advocate.com.au and Kyra will answer in following ­editions.