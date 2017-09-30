Praise to those who helped elderly driver bogged in sand

An NRMA roadside assistance crew and northern beaches locals are being praised for helping an elderly driver who got bogged on a sandy road today.

An NRMA roadside assistance crew and northern beaches locals are being praised for helping an elderly driver who got bogged on a sandy road today.

A LONG weekend is a great opportunity for most of us to enjoy time with family and friends and importantly take some time out from work, but the efforts of those working long and hard around public holidays always goes largely unrecognised.

So when we heard about this story we just knew we had to share.



So Thumbs Up to all those keeping shops and services running this long weekend and please give a shout out to those who are going above and beyond this long weekend:

People working hard to help others - great long weekend news Coffs Coast.

AN NRMA roadside assistant and a group of locals have been praised for rushing to the rescue of a 93-year-old man whose car got bogged in sand on the Coffs Coast today.

The man's dilemma happened when his car came to a standstill on a sandy road near Hearnes Lake.

Reader Kelvin Hampstead contacted us to share the story so the family could pass on thanks to all involved.

"The (NRMA) patrol officer, Shane, provided timely, courteous and competent help, ably assisted by a young man and his family, and successfully brought the car to solid ground," Kelvin said.

"Several groups of people offered advice and assistance during this ordeal.

"Thank you to Shane, Woolgoolga residents and visitors for your superb kindness and follow up of my father-in-law."

Thumbs Up to good news stories like that ... there aren't enough of them around, so please share some in comments below or via our Facebook thread.