Praise for the pride of Coffs Harbour

MEMBERS of the recently disbanded Coffs Harbour Lions Club have been praised for their commitment service to the community.

Due to dwindling membership the club last week announced it would be winding up, closing a chapter of Coffs Harbour history that spanned 64 years.

Founded in 1953, the Coffs Harbour Lions were committed to many fundraising projects across the Coffs Coast.

"As the local member I have seen the great work done by Lions Clubs right across the electorate over many years, with very significant contributions made not only by individual Lions Clubs but by Lions International, such as the support for the Shearwater Lodge at Coffs Harbour Base Hospital," Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker said.

"The broader Lions movement provides strong support to the areas in which they operate, and have been active in supporting my organ donation ride and charity bike rides in the past.

"The lack of new members reflects our changing society where people are less likely to join organisations and donate their time to local charities and community groups.

"The services provided by the Lions movement are important to the fabric of our community.”

The Lions movement will still have a presence in Coffs Harbour through the Pacific City Lions Club and Lions District 201N1 spokeswoman Robin Parker said there was the possibility of the club rechartering in the future given community interest and support and the collective will to give something back to the community.