Praise for SES after eight hours of flood-induced mayhem

The public have heaped praise on SES volunteers for their life saving work during yesterday's flash flooding.

It was a busy eight hours for Coffs Harbour's State Emergency Services volunteers who were called to no less than 15 flood rescues, mainly around the Corindi and Sherwood Creek area.

The Coffs Harbour State Emergency Service Photo: SES Coffs Harbour carried out 15 flood rescues in just eight hours on Thursday Feb 25.

The area recorded more than 300mm rain in the 24 hours leading up to the flooding and the water had still not subsided in some areas by the afternoon.

At one stage a truckie had to wait to be rescued after he drove into floodwaters and was washed off the road. SES crews made it to the scene but deemed it too dangerous to send the boat out to get him, keeping him calm until first light.

15 Flood Rescues were carried out between 2am and 10am today around the Corindi Beach and Sherwood Creek Road areas just... Posted by NSW SES Coffs Harbour on Wednesday, February 24, 2021

The Orara River at Glenreagh peaked at 10.6 metres, hitting the moderate flood level and cutting off much of Nana Glen.

The public took to social media to thank the volunteers for their tireless work, calling them "wonderful people" and a "fantastic team" who had once again put in a "big effort".

Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh also chimed in, recognising the work of all the emergency services including NSW Fire and Rescue who were responsible for assisting at the major train derailment at Nana Glen.

"The SES are a really valuable part of our community and do a fantastic job," he said.