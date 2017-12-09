Practice manager recognised for contribution to GP training

Toormina Medical Centre and Sawtell Medical Centre Practice Manager Leanne Ward was named as the North Coast Practice Manager of the Year during the week.

Toormina Medical Centre and Sawtell Medical Centre Practice Manager Leanne Ward was named as the North Coast Practice Manager of the Year during the week. Dean Philip Turner

THE role of local general practice staff in training the next generation of GPs was recognised in Coffs Harbour this week.

GP Synergy's seasonal celebration and awards night was held in Coffs Harbour on Thursday night and one long serving local was one of the honoured for her tremendous work.

Leanne Ward, Toormina Medical Centre and Sawtell Medical Centre Practice Manager, was awarded North Coast Practice Manager of the Year.

Born and bred in the local area, Ms Ward began working with the Toormina Medical Centre in 1985 and has been practice manager for the last 12 years.

"I'm very humbled to have won the award, it's such an honour," she said.

"It is a joy to help and nurture these new doctors, and see their confidence grow.

"We have been extremely lucky over the years to have had many of our GP registrars stay on, some even becoming associate owners of the practice."