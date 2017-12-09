Menu
Login
News

Practice manager recognised for contribution to GP training

Toormina Medical Centre and Sawtell Medical Centre Practice Manager Leanne Ward was named as the North Coast Practice Manager of the Year during the week.
Toormina Medical Centre and Sawtell Medical Centre Practice Manager Leanne Ward was named as the North Coast Practice Manager of the Year during the week. Dean Philip Turner
Brad Greenshields
by

THE role of local general practice staff in training the next generation of GPs was recognised in Coffs Harbour this week.

GP Synergy's seasonal celebration and awards night was held in Coffs Harbour on Thursday night and one long serving local was one of the honoured for her tremendous work.

Leanne Ward, Toormina Medical Centre and Sawtell Medical Centre Practice Manager, was awarded North Coast Practice Manager of the Year.

Born and bred in the local area, Ms Ward began working with the Toormina Medical Centre in 1985 and has been practice manager for the last 12 years.

"I'm very humbled to have won the award, it's such an honour," she said.

"It is a joy to help and nurture these new doctors, and see their confidence grow.

"We have been extremely lucky over the years to have had many of our GP registrars stay on, some even becoming associate owners of the practice."

Coffs Coast Advocate
Two new police officers for Coffs

Two new police officers for Coffs

TWO new police recruits will be starting their career in blue at Coffs Harbour police station.

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Coffs Coast

Mathew Crockett was up in the wee hours of the morning to capture this great image of the lightning storm approaching Coffs Harbour.

Bureau of Meteorology recorded only 1.8mm of rain falling on Coffs.

Asha's star is shining brightly

SUCCESSFUL APPLICATION: Nearly 1000 hopefuls auditioned but Coffs Harbour product Asha Khamis is one of only 20 students selected by the Victorian College of the Arts to spend the next three years studying their Bachelor of Fine Arts (Musical Theatre) course.

A FUTURE of performing on the stage awaits Asha Khamis.

Judges continue to be blown away by Bonville

TOP NOTCH: Bonville Golf Resort has again received a Top-10 rating in Ausgolf's 2018 list of the Top-100 public access golf courses in the country.

Top 10 spot for Bonville on list of Australia's Top-100 courses.

Local Partners