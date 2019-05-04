Practicality steps up for footwear this winter

Winter fashion is about to have your feet rejoicing, because comfortable and practical shoes are in.

ECCO Australia marketing manager Julia Nati says sneakers and the Chelsea boot (the subtle country-style kicks with the patches of elastic on the ankle) will be big players in the closed-in shoe game.

"We will see an abundance of new sneaker styles with detailing and texture (this winter),” Julia says.

"We will also see the Chelsea-style boot return with its rock-star edge vibe.

"For far too long, women have accepted a degree of discomfort, or even agony, when wearing a heeled shoe so this year the 45mm block heel will be a popular go-to choice.”

Julia predicts the preferred colours for boots this winter will include tan, beige and maroon, a perfect team for any outfit.

She says sneakers will feature light green and playful pops of bright hues.

"For boots, the neutral and autumnal colour palettes will be most popular,” Julia says.

"Boots become a wardrobe staple throughout winter and we all know neutral colours go with everything so we can get more wear out of our boots.

"For sneakers, we will see an array of colour from crisp white to pastels such as grey marl and soft green.

"We will also see pops of colour and prints as consumers are becoming bolder and adventurous with their sneaker choices.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

When choosing a pair of boots, Julia says to look for elements of timelessness and a strong fabric that will last more than one season.

"For boots it's a good idea to look for a classic shape and a wearable style that will never date,” she says.

"Express yourself with new season leather colours and textures. Remember comfort and quality really is key.

"Invest in these two components and you will have boots to last you season after season.”

Australia's mild autumn weather means we can play with casual outfit combinations, pairing boots and sneakers with three-quarter length hems.

"This season we love a midi skirt and ankle boot combo,” Julia says.

"This super Scandi look pays homage to ECCO's Danish heritage and is perfect for Aussie autumn days.

"A cropped or rolled jean is also a favourite, making the ankle boot a subtle outfit focus.”