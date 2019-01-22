Menu
One of the large fishing hooks thrown at a Brisbane P plater.
Hooks thrown at teen driver in traffic

by Jasmin Lill
22nd Jan 2019 11:46 AM
A 17-year old driver is lucky not to have suffered a serious injury after a passenger in another vehicle threw large fishing hooks at him while he was driving.

P-plater Dylan said he'd just picked up a friend on New Year's Day and was driving along Forest Lake Boulevard around 4pm when the incident occurred.

"Several hooks hit my cheek and bounced onto the road, some landed in my car. Then they sped off," he said.

He described the men as being of African appearance and that their vehicle was a Holden Astra.

Dylan's mum Rachael said the incident was reported to police, and urged others in the area to be aware.

"They bounced off his cheek only millimetres from his eye, and others landed inside the car," she said.

"We're very lucky - they could have damaged his eye."

"We still have one of the hooks here, and they're quite big and nasty. They're about 4cm," she said.

"We were very shocked at what happened. Especially because it was New Year's Day and you just don't expect that sort of thing to happen in Brisbane."

Anyone with information should contact police.

