Grinning P-plater’s brazen taunt

A P-PLATER has angered hundreds on social media by brazenly chatting on her mobile while driving and laughing as she is caught on camera.

Police are now hunting the young woman who appears in the footage - which was taken in Newcastle, NSW on Wednesday and has been widely circulated on social media.

It shows the young woman shooting the breeze on her mobile for almost a minute while her mate in the passenger seat looks as if she couldn't care less.

When the alarmed couple filming the young woman beep to get her attention, the P-plater appears to laugh, smile and hold up her phone towards the camera.

The woman filming the incident can then be heard reacting to the taunt, saying: "Can she not see the cops behind her?"

She then yells out of the window to the P-plater saying: "Cops behind you, they are going to get you."

A spokeswoman for NSW Police said inquiries are now under way into mobile phone footage posted online of a "suspected driving offence".

She said officers from Newcastle City Police District have received mobile phone footage of the incident which occurred about 2.50pm on Wednesday on University Drive, in the Newcastle suburb of Callaghan.

"The witness attended Waratah Police Station and reported the incident," the NSW Police spokeswoman said in a statement. "As inquiries continue, anyone with information is urged to come forward."

Commenters have reacted angrily to the footage online. Picture: Facebook/Farout Roaduser

On social media, a user who claims to be the driver of the car which the young woman was being filmed from said he believed the P-plater was driving erratically.

"I might add the thing that drew my attention to this stupid girl was her erratic driving before I even knew she was on her phone, and before I knew she was a red P-plater," wrote the commenter.

"I saw her swerving in and out of two lanes. She was like a rally car driver or so she thought.(It) wasn't until we pulled up next to her I saw both she and her front seat passenger on their phones. Who was watching the road?

"She was so dumb she decided to race away from us right in front of the police car."

Police are asking witnesses to come forward. Picture: Facebook/Farout Roaduser

Hundreds of commenters on social media have reacted angrily to the alarming footage.

"I don't know what's worse," wrote one commenter. "The driver on the phone or the passenger who doesn't seem to give a s**t that she could die at the hands of someone else."

"She obviously doesn't care about her mate," wrote another. "I think she should be punished even more because of her reaction. It just seems like it's all a big joke to her."