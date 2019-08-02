Powerhouses collide for a grand final berth

GOOD MEMORIES: The Coffs Harbour Comets celebrate a try the last time they met the Grafton Ghosts.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Ever since the pre-season Coffs Harbour Comets and Grafton Ghosts have been touted as the two teams to beat in 2019.

The past 15 weeks have panned out exactly that way, with the Comets claiming the minior premiership whilst the Ghosts have been hot on their tale every step of the way.

Now the two meet Sunday afternoon at Geoff King Motors Oval with a major prize on the line, a berth in this year's grand final.

The Ghosts have come off back to back victories over South Grafton Rebels whilst the Comets have put their heels up with a bye.

Coffs Harbour president Steve Gooley isn't concerned a lack of game time will hamper the Comets when they hit the field.

"We've got a lot of experienced players with a couple of young guys and they have prepared very well this week. Training on Tuesday was very positive," Gooley said.

"We were missing some match hardness last year but I don't think it will be an issue this season."

The last time the sides met it was the Comets who turned on an explosive second half to run away as big winners.

Gooley said that loss will still be burning Grafton so is expecting a fired up Ghosts team.

"They definetly will be, we never take a side of that quality lightly and they'll come down here ready to go."

With the carrot of defending their premiership dangling on the horizon, Gooley said victory Sunday will be a massive boost to the Comets' aspirations.

"You can't say a game is bigger than the grand final because of the prize you win at the end, but this is certainly a massive game.

"Hosting the grand final is important because it's worth a lot. We have a great home crowd and so do Grafton, so it gives you an advantge for sure."

Kick off for the match is 2.30pm at Geoff King Motors Oval.

In other matches on the day Macksville play Sawtell in ladies league tag and under-18s, whilst the reserve grade major semi final will be contested between Grafton and Sawtell.