‘Powerhouse’: First reviews of new iPhone

Apple will launch four 5G iPhone 12 models in 2020, ranging from an iPhone 12 Mini to an iPhone 12 Pro Max. The smartphones will add new camera, charging and screen technology.

The first wave of new iPhones will be available from this Friday and around the world reviews for the new devices are already coming in.

While Apple's Max and mini models will be arriving in November, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and 12 Pro models are coming this week, bringing 5G for the first time in an Apple device and making OLED displays standard across the range.

The new iPhones have better screens and improved cameras.



There's also a new price for the standard iPhone 12, receiving a $150 bump to $1349, up on last year's $1199 iPhone 11.

The iPhone 12 Mini will start at $1199 when it becomes available next month.

News Corp national technology editor Jennifer Dudley-Nicholson has checked out the newest phones and was impressed by its 5G capabilities, noting Apple has managed to avoid a similar hit to battery life that hurt earlier 5G phones from other manufacturers.

She also noted that setting 5G up on the new phones required a little tweaking in order to stop it reverting back to 4G, which is worth keeping an eye on if you want to take advantage of faster speeds on the new 5G networks offered by Telstra, Optus and Vodafone.

Overseas, tech site The Verge weren't overly impressed by the more expensive Pro model, calling the standard iPhone 12 "the one you should get unless you're waiting for the Max or mini".

Apple's iPhone 12 Pro smartphone will add technology to support a MagSafe adaptor that can be used to charge the device or add a wallet and other accessories.

The site highlighted the new industrial design, OLED displays, improved cameras and the potential of the new MagSafe charging and accessory ecosystem, but was disappointed about the higher prices demanded by the addition of 5G.

The Sun's review labelled the new iPhone a powerhouse: "Die-hard Apple fans can rest easy - the iPhone 12 Pro is a true powerhouse."

"The iPhone 12 Pro is a cracking gadget that trumps most Android rivals. You won't be disappointed, but the cheaper iPhone 12 will better suit many budgets," the review said.

CNET called the iPhone 12 one of its "highest rated phones of all time", with particular enthusiasm for the build quality and finish of the new design, but still lamented the price increase and the fact that the phones start with only 64GB of storage.