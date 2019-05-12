Powerful Peace motivated to get even stronger

MVP: Lightning's Peace Proscovia during the Round 3 Super Netball match against the Queensland Firebirds at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre.

MVP: Lightning's Peace Proscovia during the Round 3 Super Netball match against the Queensland Firebirds at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre. JOSH WONING

NETBALL: Sunshine Coast sharp shooter Peace Proscovia says her MVP performance during Lightning's Queensland derby victory over Firebirds will motivate her to get even stronger in Super Netball.

Lightning dominated the riveting encounter at Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Sunday to secure their biggest result over their state rivals by 15 goals, 71-56.

Goal shooter and player of the match Proscovia picked up where she left off from last week, again proving a formidable attacking force in the circle with 53 goals at 96 per cent.

While happy with her efforts in the round three battle, she was eager to get better.

"Winning today was a very amazing thing for me and as an individual being the MVP motivates me to work more harder,” Proscovia said.

"For now I can say I'm doing well but that is not my comfort zone. Every single week is a different week and every single day is a different day that I have to wake up and work hard because I know that the rest of the defenders are not going to give it easy to me and I'm aware of that.

"It's very important to take every game the way it is and move it forward.”

In a bid to stem the flow of goals from Proscovia, Firebirds made an unusual change, entering the third quarter by shifting Romelda Aiken from goal shooter to goal defence.

"I can confess from the start it was a tough one - I did not know how to go around her but eventually I had to figure my way around her,” she said.

"The most important thing that kept us in the game was the midfield that stayed connected and kept swinging the ball until we got it right.”

Firebirds entered the match without their captain Gabi Simpson, who was out with a minor injury. Maddie Hinchliffe was brought to the bench.

They fought back in the third stanza but Lightning were quick push the margin back out again in the fourth.

The Coast secured three bonus points from the match to walk away with a healthy seven points.

Karla Pretorius (eight intercepts) and Phumza Maweni (five intercepts) were menacing in the defensive end as well, with the Lightning converting on most turnovers.

Laura Scherian and Laura Langman were also "pocket rockets” in the midcourt.

The former fed the ball into the circle 37 times while the latter hit her mark on 30 occasions.

Coach Noeline Taurua said: "The thing I like about us, not that I'm bragging or anything, I think we play really skilful and nice netball and we are contesting the line and getting our bodies around.

"That's something we pride ourselves on and I thought when we did that we were a great unit. So, we've just got to keep plugging away and just keep progressing and working off one week to another,” Taurua said.

She was hopeful the Lightning could maintain form. "I saw that Swifts downed (West Coast) Fever as well so we're going to Swifts land next week and that's going to be a doozy,” she said.

"But, we take a lot of heart about our combinations starting to gel quite nicely in the attack and defence end because we've got a big one next week.”