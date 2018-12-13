Powerful cycling lobby a problem for sporting shooters

Gympie sporting shooters say both levels of government seem to be influenced by an off-road cycling lobby which says it cannot co-exist with shooters and which has put in claims on almost every area of accessible wild country around Gympie region.

Gympie sporting shooters say both levels of government seem to be influenced by an off-road cycling lobby which says it cannot co-exist with shooters and which has put in claims on almost every area of accessible wild country around Gympie region.

BANKS Pocket residents concerned about noise from the Gympie Pistol Club shooting range in Belvedere Rd have some unlikely allies.

Club members and officials said yesterday they would be happy to move - all they want is for the state government to do what it has been promising for nearly 30 years and find the club an alternative site.

"If they want us to go, we'll be happy to," club president Paul Dale said yesterday, "but at the moment we have nowhere else to go.

"All we get from the state government and Gympie Regional Council is agreement 'in principle', whatever that means," he said.

That includes the Curra State Forest area, where shooters want to set up an international competition facility for all shooting disciplines.

"They keep on having reviews, but they could have done it by now with the money they've spent on thinking about it," Mr Dale said.

One neighbour recently told The Gympie Times noise was a serious amenity issue, but shooters say the range has been there a lot longer than those residents.

"But we'll gladly go as soon as they find somewhere else for us," Mr Dale said.