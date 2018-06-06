Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Residential park residents angry about Power bills.David Moffitt with other residents Peter and Sandra Phillips, . 06 JUNE 2018
Residential park residents angry about Power bills.David Moffitt with other residents Peter and Sandra Phillips, . 06 JUNE 2018 Trevor Veale
News

Power to the pensioners in the parks

Rachel Vercoe
by
6th Jun 2018 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PENSIONERS are gathering and fighting for a fair electricity rate after realising they are being over charged while living in a residential land lease community.

Passionate pensioner John Moffitt approached The Advocate to raise the issue and inform other people who could unknowingly be over charged.

"In one local park, the operators are purchasing electricity for an average price of 10.3541c/kwh and selling to residents at 31.317c/kwh," Mr Moffitt said.

"Some operators are making profits of $8000 or more every month by on-selling electricity.

"All of these pensioners; they didn't get long service leave, they got maybe two weeks holiday a year if they were lucky, maybe three days sick leave, maybe three public holidays. They didn't get any annual leave load, there was no superannuation schemes, they went to work or they went hungry and now they're in their retirement, they're being ripped off.

"We need all these people to rally and they need to act. We will do everything we can.

"We've got to get our numbers together and we've got to rally against these multi million corporations.

If you are living in a residential land lease community and feel you are in a similar situation, John Moffitt would like to hear from you, 0417 666 728 or email john.moffitt31@gmail.com

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Industry leader in Coffs

    Industry leader in Coffs

    Property Local agents to learn from the best

    • 6th Jun 2018 2:00 PM
    May madness hits the property market

    May madness hits the property market

    Property May was a month of big sales and tumbling records

    • 6th Jun 2018 1:32 PM
    Coffs Harbour is now eligible for a 'City Deal'

    Coffs Harbour is now eligible for a 'City Deal'

    News How Coffs can access a greater level of funding for the future

    Patients are waiting longer for emergency treatment

    Patients are waiting longer for emergency treatment

    News Latest statistics reveal increase in patients, longer waiting times.

    Local Partners