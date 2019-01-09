Power to the 'out of pocket' pensioners

Peter Phillips, Rob Thomas, Dawn Thomas, Helen Willetts and John Moffitt are happy they are receiving refunds.

Peter Phillips, Rob Thomas, Dawn Thomas, Helen Willetts and John Moffitt are happy they are receiving refunds. Rachel Vercoe

RELIEF has been felt by pensioners living in a local residential park after 18 months of fighting for fair power bills.

In June last year, The Advocate was approached by passionate pensioner John Moffitt who raised the issue to inform others who could unknowingly be overcharged.

It was revealed by John Moffitt in one local park, operators purchased electricity for an average price of 10.3541c/kwh and were selling it to residents at 31.317c/kwh.

"All of our residents here on the embedded network raised $1160 and we obtained an opinion from the law specialist in Coffs Harbour," Mr Moffitt said.

The legal opinion verified his suspicions that operators were in breach of contract.

"When we presented to our operators, they took it to their corporate lawyers and they conceded that was fact and they had made a mistake.

In December the case was settled and 78 residents at the park will now receive refunds.

"We now have reduced electricity costs by a bit over 60%, our service availability charge has been reduced and the residents will be receiving refunds.

John said the total refunds for residents in the park will be around $100,000.

"That's a lot of money for pensioners and self funded retirees.

"Our park took the honourable path and we're happy with that.

"What's happening and why we need to get this out, is other parks, operators and gateway lifestyles, are offering their residents electricity usage rates of 27c/kwh and they're dropping off their service availability charge but they are not offering refunds.

John said the people not getting refunds are going to miss out on around $12 million throughout the state.

"We need to let these people know in other parks they can win, they can get reduced electricity, they can get reduced service availability and they are due their refunds, legally. They need to know."

If you're in a residential land lease community and similar situation, contact Mr Moffitt on 0417 666 728 or email john.moffitt31@gmail.com