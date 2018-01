POWER OUT: More than 1000 customers at Toormina have had their power cut.

Mike Knott BUN291217POWER1

UPDATE 11.30AM: POWER has been restored to Toormina after this morning's unplanned outage.

An Essential Energy spokeswoman said a tree branch had fallen over power lines on Toormina Ave, causing the outage.

She said the outage affected 1400 customers.

ORIGINAL: MORE than 1000 Essential Energy customers are without power.

The unplanned power outage hit Toormina at 10.49am, affecting 1391 customers.

Crews are investigating the cause.