Outages in Coffs Harbour due to fallen powerlines

POWER outages are expected to continue in parts of Coffs Harbour today as Essential Energy crews work to fix fallen powerlines in West Coffs.

The service provider has sent out a message this morning to residents living in the Antaries Avenue area, advising of the unplanned power outage.

"We are aware of an unplanned power outage affecting your premises," Essential Energy said.

"Unfortunately our crews were unable to complete work in your area overnight - they will attend later today to undertake repairs."

The unplanned interruption is affecting 346 Essential Energy customers.

People are advised to stay at least eight metres away from fallen or damaged powerlines.

