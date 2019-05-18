Power of the pre-poll appeals to record number of voters

Prepolling has attracted a record number of voters in Cowper for the 2019 Federal Election.

POLITICAL pundits say the expected outcome from the election count in Cowper, starting at 6pm, is expected to be too close to call.

With Independent Rob Oakeshott and the Nationals candidate Patrick Conaghan said to be neck and neck in all of the pre-election day media and internal party polls, questions are being asked will the power of the pre-poll prevent a definitive result in tonight's count?

Information from the Australian Electoral Commission shows that 46,926 of the electorate's 124,507 residents on the electoral roll chose to cast their vote in the prepoll running through to 6pm on Friday.

That's said to be around 37.69% - the fifth highest prepoll percentage in NSW.

With the release of the prepoll figures, there's a lot of political chatter around the parties and teams suggesting if the count tonight turns out to be as close as expected, the seat may not be claimed tonight, unless one of the candidate's records a huge landslide.

