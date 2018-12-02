Power lines down after car hits power pole

1.05PM: ONE lane of the Bruce Highway has been blocked following a car crash on outside of the True Blue Motor Inn on Yaamba Rd.

One lane between Stirling Dr and Olive St is also currently blocked.

12.55AM: EMERGENCY services are responding to traffic crash outside the True Blue Motor Inn on Yaamba Rd in Parkhurst.

Initial reports suggest one car has driven into an embankment and struck a power pole, with three patients on scene.

One male in his 30s have been extricated from the vehicle and one female is in shock.

As a result of the impact with the power pole some wires are down.

Ergon Energy has been notified of the incident.

Police crews are on scene to assist with traffic diversion.