Power interruptions possible for Mackay

MACKAY residents are being urged to heed warnings and prepare for power interruptions when tropical cyclone Owen passes over the region on the weekend.

While the system is expected to be reduced to a tropical low by the time it passes over the Mackay region, Power provider Ergon Energy released the warning, urging residents to take care and stay line aware.

Far North Area Manager Charlie Casa said severe weather conditions could cause significant damage to Ergon Energy's network, interrupting the electricity supply to customers and communities across the region.

"We are prepared for the full gamut of scenarios, with crews, equipment and generators on standby in strategic locations and all other possible preparations in place," he said.

"It is important that people in the danger zone listen to the advice of emergency services and stay inside until the threat passes. Even when conditions ease, they need to be aware of electrical hazards.

"If people see fallen powerlines they need to stay away, always assume they are live and dangerous, and report them immediately to 000."

Mr Casa said restoration efforts can take time after a cyclone, especially in remote communities which may not be accessible by road in the wet season.

"Sometimes the only way in is by air, but as soon as we have clear access and it is safe, our crews will be there to support the community," he said.

"Their immediate priority will be to make the area safe for the community before restoring power as soon as practically possible."

Power restoration will be planned and deployed starting at the top of the network and working down to individual street transformers and service wires to customers' properties.

Ergon Energy will work closely with emergency services and Local Disaster Management Groups to support affected communities.

"That means getting power back on to Council services, like water and sewage treatment plants," Mr Casa said.

"It also means providing emergency generation to critical health services and making sure shops are able to open so that people have access to staples like food and fuel as the clean-up continues."

The National Broadband Network has also taken steps to prepare for any outages over the coming days.

NBN's Queensland local manager Ryan Williams said in a statement that equipment connected over the NBN access network would not work during a power outage.

The NBN statement recommended end users put together an emergency kit that includes equipment such as a charged mobile or satellite phone to be used during power outages.

More information on power outages can be found on Ergon Energy's website .

Important information to know:

Council's emergency dashboard

http://disaster.mackay.qld.gov.au/

Evacuation map

Mackay Regional Council's Storm Surge and Pioneer River Evacuation Map will help in determining if your property is at risk and whether evacuation is required.

Weather Maps

For up to date radar images, predictions and warnings current, visit: http://the Bureau of Meteorology.

Radio - It is vital to tune into local radio in the event of an emergency. Here's where to tune in for up to date information:

ABC Tropical North 101.1 FM

Star 101.9 FM

4MK 1026 AM

Triple M 98.7 FM

Hit FM 100.3 FM

4CRM 107.5 FM

My105.9FM 105.9 FM

My95.9FM Sarina 95.9 FM