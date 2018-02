A power failure has seen a number of traffic lights blacked out on the Pacific Highway at Coffs Harbour this morning.

As of 11.15am, traffic is affected in both directions around the Marcia St area.

According to Live Traffic NSW there are several sets of signals around the area that are blacked out.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution and reduce speed.