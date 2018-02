POWER OUTAGE: Almost 200 Essential Energy customers near Bonville are without power.

POWER OUTAGE: Almost 200 Essential Energy customers near Bonville are without power.

MORE than a hundred Essential Energy customers are without power this morning.

An unplanned outage near Bonville has affected 187 customers.

The outage was reported at 10.51am.

Essential Energy crews are investigating.