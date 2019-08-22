Power couple ready to run

Michelle Pearson crossing the line first in the 10km event in 2018.

ATHLETICS: Coffs Harbour can proudly claim two of Sydney’s City2Surf top 10 finishers as their own.

Michelle Pearson and Reece Edwards recently ran the 14km from Hyde Park to the iconic Bondi Beach with 80,000 others, finishing fifth (female) and eighth (male) respectively.

Both athletes are now ready to take on the local Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival on September 8.

Pearson, 28, ran the City to Surf in 50:54. It was her fourth time competing in the event, delivering her best result yet and doesn’t look like slowing down any time soon.

The Woolgoolga resident has had some impressive results lately including finishing sixth in the Sydney Harbour 10km, ninth in the Gold Coast 10km Running Festival and first in the 10km Hobart Running Festival.

She is also the fastest female over Coffs Harbour’s 5km Parkrun course with a record time of 16:58.

2019 will be the fifth time Pearson has taken part in the Coffs Harbour Running Festival. She was the first female and second overall to Steve Moneghetti in the 10km event last year in a slick 35 minutes and hopes to eclipse that time this year. She may even step up to the 21km distance.

Pearson’s partner Reece Edwards was thrilled with his top eight finish in the City2Surf in a time of 44:22.

Like Pearson, Edwards is also the record holder at Coffs Harbour’s 5km Parkrun with a time of 15:06. He has also achieved some fantastic results lately over a range of distances including finishing first in the 102km Tarawera off-road trail running ultra-race in New Zealand.

Edwards also recently finished 11th in the Gold Coast 10km, ninth in the Sydney Harbour 10km, and second in the Hobart Half Marathon. Last year he was 21st overall (out of a field of over 11,000) in the Chicago Marathon in 2:16:43, proving he is proficient in both short and long distance courses.

The last time the 28-year-old competed in the Coffs Harbour Running Festival was in 2016 when he won the 21km half marathon, beating Steve Moneghetti over the line.

The community should be excited two of Australia’s finest runners will line-up on their home soil in two weeks time.

To enter the Coffs Harbour Running Festival, which is open to all ages and abilities, visit villagesports.com.au.

Online entries for the event close on Friday, September 6 at 5pm.