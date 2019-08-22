Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Michelle Pearson crossing the line first in the 10km event in 2018.
Michelle Pearson crossing the line first in the 10km event in 2018.
Sport

Power couple ready to run

22nd Aug 2019 2:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ATHLETICS: Coffs Harbour can proudly claim two of Sydney’s City2Surf top 10 finishers as their own.

Michelle Pearson and Reece Edwards recently ran the 14km from Hyde Park to the iconic Bondi Beach with 80,000 others, finishing fifth (female) and eighth (male) respectively.

Both athletes are now ready to take on the local Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival on September 8.

Pearson, 28, ran the City to Surf in 50:54. It was her fourth time competing in the event, delivering her best result yet and doesn’t look like slowing down any time soon.

The Woolgoolga resident has had some impressive results lately including finishing sixth in the Sydney Harbour 10km, ninth in the Gold Coast 10km Running Festival and first in the 10km Hobart Running Festival.

She is also the fastest female over Coffs Harbour’s 5km Parkrun course with a record time of 16:58.

2019 will be the fifth time Pearson has taken part in the Coffs Harbour Running Festival. She was the first female and second overall to Steve Moneghetti in the 10km event last year in a slick 35 minutes and hopes to eclipse that time this year. She may even step up to the 21km distance.

Pearson’s partner Reece Edwards was thrilled with his top eight finish in the City2Surf in a time of 44:22.

Like Pearson, Edwards is also the record holder at Coffs Harbour’s 5km Parkrun with a time of 15:06. He has also achieved some fantastic results lately over a range of distances including finishing first in the 102km Tarawera off-road trail running ultra-race in New Zealand.

Edwards also recently finished 11th in the Gold Coast 10km, ninth in the Sydney Harbour 10km, and second in the Hobart Half Marathon. Last year he was 21st overall (out of a field of over 11,000) in the Chicago Marathon in 2:16:43, proving he is proficient in both short and long distance courses.

The last time the 28-year-old competed in the Coffs Harbour Running Festival was in 2016 when he won the 21km half marathon, beating Steve Moneghetti over the line.

The community should be excited two of Australia’s finest runners will line-up on their home soil in two weeks time.

To enter the Coffs Harbour Running Festival, which is open to all ages and abilities, visit villagesports.com.au.

Online entries for the event close on Friday, September 6 at 5pm.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Essential Energy workers praised for campaign

    premium_icon Essential Energy workers praised for campaign

    News 182 jobs saved from the axe put down to workers mobilising and fighting back

    • 22nd Aug 2019 2:59 PM
    Spa and vans to make way for Aboriginal land claim

    premium_icon Spa and vans to make way for Aboriginal land claim

    News Vans, sheds and even a spa will need to be moved.

    Longer prison times for fire bugs

    premium_icon Longer prison times for fire bugs

    News The non-parole period for convicted arsonists is set to increase from five to nine...

    Surfers revel in winter ending swell

    premium_icon Surfers revel in winter ending swell

    News Clean surf this morning, gale force wind and heavy waves to follow