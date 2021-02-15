Menu
Federal government should 'seize the moment' on JobSeeker
News

‘Poverty trap’: Dole overhaul on the cards

by Jade Gailberger
15th Feb 2021 5:07 PM
Josh Frydenberg has refused to be drawn on a report that the dole will be rolled into a single payment for all unemployed Australians, junking multiple supplements and subsidies.

The $150-a-fortnight coronavirus supplement for eligible welfare recipients will end in late March, prompting fears that unemployed Australians will be forced to again live on $40 a day.

However, The Australian reports that a significant reform package that would leave the unemployed 'better off' was pitched to partner an increase in JobSeeker at a government expenditure review committee meeting last week.

When asked about the proposal on Monday, the Treasurer remained tight-lipped.

"I'm not going to speculate on the speculation," Mr Frydenberg told Today.

"We have said that we will make an announcement about the future rate of that payment before the end of March because at the end of March the elevated rate we put in place through the pandemic comes to an end."

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has kept his cards close to his chest over changes to JobSeeker. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gary Ramage
Labor maintains the rate of JobSeeker needs to be increased but will not commit to a figure.

﻿Australian Council of Social Service CEO Cassandra Goldie said it was crucial that job creation plans were coupled with a "permanent and adequate increase" to the JobSeeker payment.

"We cannot leave people behind to struggle in the poverty trap as we get through this crisis," Dr Goldie said.

The government's JobKeeper wage subsidy is also due to end in March, heightening concerns that more Australian's will be plunged into unemployment.

 

Treasury secretary Steven Kennedy told a Senate committee he did not know how many of the 1.6 million workers supported by the scheme would be jobless following March 28.

"It's very hard to predict exactly how many will go," Dr Kennedy said.

"We expected the unemployment rate to peak at 7.5 (per cent) in March. That looks unlikely to me now."

Originally published as 'Poverty trap': Dole overhaul on the cards

