Pountney sitting pretty in pole position

ON FIRE: Jack Pountney is in control of the Coffs Harbour Golf Club's Men's Championship. Brad Greenshields

GOLF: The men's club championship trophy at Coffs Harbour is in Jack Pountney's hands and it's hard to see anybody bridging the large gap to the rest of the field over the final two rounds this weekend.

Pountney is leading second-placed Dan Swain by eight strokes with third-placed David Rook nine shots back. Chris Spencer and Shane Cutmore are a further shot behind.

Pountney jumped to the lead with an opening round 67 and was disappointed with his follow-up 73 last weekend.

Club professional Matt Allan said Pountney's stranglehold on the title was testament not only to the left-hander's prodigious hitting ability but also his hard work off the course.

"It's phenomenally good how far Jack hits it and it dwarfs the course but he's really spent a lot of time and hard work lately just on his short game,” Allan said.

"So if you're hitting it that long and your short game is up to scratch, you're going to shoot some low numbers and it's going to be hard for people to get near him.

"For that to happen this weekend another player is going to have to go pretty low or Jack is going to have to really stuff up.”

In B-grade Adam Boys is leading by one shot, with James Rowe in second and Greg McCarthy two shots further back in third.

The men's championships wrap up at the Coffs Harbour Golf Club on Sunday afternoon.