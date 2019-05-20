Pountney all class in dominant display at club championships

FINE TOUCH: Jack Pountney ran away with the Coffs Harbour Golf Club Men's Championship on the weekend.

GOLF: Four years after winning his first club championship, Jack Pountney is again the toast of the Coffs Harbour Golf Club.

Heading into the final two rounds on the weekend, Pountney held an eight-stroke lead and it was an advantage he would stretch to 21 shots by the championship's end after shooting rounds of 69 and 66.

Sunday's great round of 5-under could've been even better if not for an out of character triple-bogey on the par-3 6th hole.

The left-hander was 3-under the card when he bladed a bunker shot into the drink.

Birdies on the next three holes, including a 15-foot downhill putt on the 9th green, meant Pountney went out in 32 and was never going to be reined in from there.

"It was nice to start with a birdie today and it was flowing but then a little mistake,” Pountney said of the blip on his round.

"I was hitting a lot of good shots and I knew I wasn't going to play bad.”

Now a young man, Pountney said the difference in his game between his first title and the win on the weekend is easy for all to see.

"I've just matured a lot in my game and everything. Learned to play golf in a different way, it doesn't always have to be aggressive,” he said.

"It's a bit like chess I guess. Knowing when and when not to make the right move.”

Pountney also nailed an eagle on the 14th hole on Sunday to cap off the dominant display.

Dan Swain finished second, with Mark Brindle in third one shot further back.

Wednesday will see the final round of the ladies' club championship.