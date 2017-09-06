23°
Pounce like a tiger and snatch an airfare for $25

GOING CHEAP: Book a flight from Coffs Harbour from $25 as Tigerair launches a sale to celebrate its 25 millionth passenger.
GOING CHEAP: Book a flight from Coffs Harbour from $25 as Tigerair launches a sale to celebrate its 25 millionth passenger.
Keagan Elder
TO CELEBRATE Tigerair flying 25 million passengers, the budget airline has launched a sale with flights from Coffs starting at $25.

As of today, you can book one of 200 one-way tickets to Sydney for $25 or a flight to Melbourne for $50.

Fares include dates from late January to June 2018.

The sale ends on Saturday noon or until fares are sold out.

"Twenty five million passengers is significant milestone - more than the population of Australia,” Tigerair spokeswoman Vanessa Regan said.

To book, visit www.tiger.com.au.

