FOWL PLAY: Pensioner’s shock KFC find

Greg Locke, 56, from Kirwan found a chicken neck among his KFC pack. It was an included piece in one of two 9-piece boxes he got on the night.

FRIED chicken lover Greg Locke is in a flap after his box of KFC came up short.

Instead of nine pieces of KFC chicken in the box, Mr Locke found eight pieces and a chook neck, which was still covered in the 11 secret herbs and spices.

The avid KFC eater was outraged.

Mr Locke bought two nine-piece boxes of original recipe from the KFC store in Cranbrook on May 15 and was ready to tuck in to lunch with wife Dee and dog Ben.

However, the joy was cut short when he found the strange-looking piece of fried chicken.

"I got the missus a couple of pieces out and then some for Ben and I looked down and thought this looks funny and went 'this looks like a bloody chook neck'," he said. "So I got eight pieces of chicken (in one box) and a chook neck and thought this is not right."

Greg was so outraged that he took the piece to Lenard's Chicken to verify it was a neck.

"He told me it certainly was a chook neck," he said.

Perhaps the only one more shattered about the episode more than Greg was the dog.

Normally Ben gets four pieces for himself but this time he only got three.

The pensioners, who live in Feather Ct, went and spoke to the manager at the Cranbrook store and when he was not satisfied with that response he went to the head office.

Not only did Mr Locke still have the receipt, he still had the neck which he kept in the freezer. He's holding on to it as proof of the fried scandal.

The 56-year-old wants some compensation - namely more chicken.

"I was a bit wild about their attitude," he said. "I only want free chicken for your stuff up and my loss of chicken, I told them," Mr Locke said.

As compensation, Mr Locke asked for his regular order of two nine-piece deals and two large chips, once a week for a month.

He said a customer service representative from Melbourne told him this would not be happening.

"I haven't heard from them since but I've still got that neck," he said.

Mr Locke said he could understand how mistakes happened but he just wanted what was rightfully his, another piece of chicken, with a few extras thrown in, to make up for his time.

As to whether he would be going back to the Cranbrook store, Mr Locke said they had "done their dash" with him. He said he would stick to fish and chips in the future.

KFC was contacted for comment but did not respond to questions.