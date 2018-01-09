Potential for North Coast landholders to branch out

BIG LOAD: Private native forests account for more than half the timber growth on the North Coast.

THE NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) has used research to identify opportunities for 18,000 North Coast private native forest landholders to increase income.

The study using satellite imagery found a large number of properties could be more actively managed for forestry and other environmental and social values.

Forests researcher Dr Christine Stone said the $750,000 project surveyed more than 600 landholders, wood processors and contractors and mapped more than five million hectares of North Coast forests.

"We have produced a range of practical resources for landholders to assess their own land - a level of data the North Coast has not had access to before," she said.

"Aerial photography was also used to assess one million hectares of timber resources with the information consolidated into forest growth status and site productivity maps.

"These mapping products allow landholders to consider their property from a forestry value perspective."

The project team developed a model that rates larger blocks of forested land according to their forestry importance.

The model takes account of forest size, type and productivity, terrain roughness and distance to wood processing facilities.

Dr Stone said forest productivity is well below what it could be.

"Data on stand condition suggests there is great potential to improve the health and productive capacity of these forests through more active management.

"With the right care this could turn currently underutilised resources into an industry that has the potential to create a new job for every additional 533 cubic metres processed."

Private native forests span more than 2.9 million hectares of North Coast land making up more than half of the forests in the region.