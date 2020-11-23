Potential buyer comes forward

The Coffs Harbour City Council administration building is one of the properties up for sale to help fund the Cultural and Civic Space.

Coffs Harbour City Council has received an offer on one of the buildings it's trying to sell to help fund the Cultural and Civic Space.

The property at 169-171 Rose Avenue is on the market to help fund the $76.5m building on Gordon Street.

Demolition is currently underway at the site as Council awaits a decision on the DA which is with the NSW Government.

Recently Councillors decided not to proceed with the sale of the Coffs Harbour Museum which was also slated for sale to help fund the project.

An offer of $950,000 was on the table for the museum but only two Councillors supported the motion to push ahead with the sale.

Now Council has received an offer of $2,100,000 for the Rose Street property which is slightly above a recent independent valuation commissioned by Council.

The price is considered fair and reasonable and a report to be considered by Councillors at their meeting on Thursday is to accept it.

The property has been held by Council since October 1992 when it was purchased and has since been operated as commercial offices and storage both for various tenants and Council operations. It comprises a commercially zoned holding upon which is constructed various single level tenancies contained within three separate detached and semi-detached buildings.

Also on the property are storage and garage areas and a fenced yard. It has a site area of 4,040 square metres and the total lettable area of buildings on site is approximately 755 square metres.

As part of the sale, Council will continue to occupy a small part of the property which is currently partly occupied by the Coffs Harbour Historical Society. Council will enter into a three-year lease with three one-year options for continuing tenure initially at a rental of $21,300 per annum gross.

Elements to be included in the Cultural and Civic Space.

Other properties up for sale are the Castle Street Administration Building and Rigby House.

As an e-petition against the project continues to gather signatures Council has created a 'Cultural Hub' in a vacant shopfront at Coffs Central to provide a greater understanding about the project.

The latest 'reveals' of the Cultural and Civic Space show what the top floor will look like.

Early concept drawings of various spaces have also been released including the children's library area and the roof top level with a large open section letting natural light in.

A determination on the DA was expected late last month but recently Planning Minister Rob Stokes announced he was asking the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment for further advice based on the fact there had been a large number of public submissions (over 800).

The building will include a new library, regional gallery, museum and Council office spaces.