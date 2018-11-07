Man knocked out in drunken pub brawl over last drinks

A MAGISTRATE told a Gladstone man he was a completely different person when under the influence of alcohol after hearing details of a drunken pub assault.

Clifford John Bond pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm in a public place while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance.

The court heard the 47-year-old was drinking at the Club Hotel where another man known to him was also drinking.

When the drinks had finished Bond told the man it was time to go. The pair got into argument when the man refused to leave and told Bond he wanted to keep drinking.

The court heard Bond knew the man had an "antagonistic" personality and grabbed him by the arm to leave the venue.

Both men became agitated and Bond challenged the man to fight outside.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said while the man consented to fight he was "too intoxicated" and not in a position to do so.

The pair walked outside and Bond pushed the man, causing him to fall and hit his head on a large pot plant. The man was unconscious for about 30 seconds. Police were called and the man regained consciousness. Bond returned a blood alcohol content reading of .192%.

Mr Kinsella said Bond's actions caused the man harm, who later suffered swelling to his head.

The court heard Bond was a rigger and had job prospects in Western Australia. Several good character references were tendered in court.

The references described Bond as a "honest, reliable and committed worker" who was "good at his job".

However Mr Kinsella said Bond's criminal history of like-offences painted a different picture.

"It's almost like we are dealing with two different people, when you drink alcohol it doesn't end well," he said.

Bond was sentenced for six months jail, wholly suspended for 12 months.

He was banned from attending the Club Hotel for 12 months and a conviction was recorded.