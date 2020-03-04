Postive ‘sign’ for heart of Coffs

THE ‘leased by’ sign is splashed across the window which means another empty shop in the heart of the CBD will soon have a new tenant.

Sandwiched between two financial institutions, this retail/commercial space in Harbour Drive was previously home to Adairs before they relocated to larger premises at HomeBase and it was also temporarily used as the pre-polling station in the last federal election.

Before anyone gets too excited, the footprint of this shop, right next door to St George, is too small for the likes of an Ikea, Myer or DFO but Troy Mitchell from leasing agency L J Hooker Commercial has confirmed it has been leased by an out-of-towner.

“The store has been leased by a national tenant and we expect a fit-out to begin soon,” he said.

Apart from that comment Mr Mitchell is remaining tight-lipped about the identity of the tenant.

Given the retail landscape of the Coffs city centre it’s probably fair to assume Hugo Boss, Michael Kors or Tommy Hilfiger won’t be putting up their signage but “national tenant” could mean anything from Glassons, Bett Shoes or Culture Kings in the fashion world to Oporto Chicken or (be still my beating heart) Krispy Kreme in the food world.

Whether it be food or fashion, homewares or professional services, a “leased by” sign is always a positive sign for our CBD.