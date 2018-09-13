Postie injured in Mackay crash

A postie was taken to hospital after this collision involving a postal delivery bike and a car in West Mackay on Wednesday.

A MACKAY postie was transported to the Mackay Base Hospital after a traffic collision in Holland Street yesterday afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed paramedics treated the man for non-life threatening injuries at the scene before transporting him to hospital in a stable condition.

The other driver, a 17-year-old male, was assessed by paramedics at the scene but sustained no injuries.

The accident comes one day after Australia Post confirmed that three posties are injured on Australian roads each workday.

Australia Post is calling on drivers to stay alert after recording 768 postie injuries on Australia's roads last financial year.

Australia Post group executive safety, well-being and safety management Peter Bass said the company is calling on communities to address these safety concerns facing drivers on the road.

"On average, every workday three posties are injured in motor vehicle accidents nationally, often involving other vehicles," Mr Bass said.

"One injury is one too many, and to have 768 across the country is just not acceptable. We ask drivers to be alert, slow down and remove distractions," said Mr Bass.

Mr Bass said the issue was particularly pressing as Christmas, their peal delivery season, approaches.

Posties also face risk facing unrestrained dogs, reversing cars and drivers speeding through roundabouts everyday he said.

In Queensland there were 213 road incidents, 158 dog incidents and 25 incidents where reversing cars put the states postworkers at risk.