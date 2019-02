CROC SPOT: There are reports that a crocodile was spotted at Cannonvale Beach.

A POSSIBLE crocodile sighting near Cannonvale Beach was reported to Whitsunday Water Police yesterday afternoon.

Senior Constable Adrian Fitzpatrick said the water police were contacted by the Department of Environmental and Science between 3-5pm in relation to the incident.

The water police patrolled the area around Pigeon Island, Whisper Bay and Abell Point Marina, but no crocodiles were spotted.