Possible severe thunderstorms to flood rivers

The Bureau of Meteorology reports a coastal trough will deepen off the North Coast tomorrow and will persist into the weekend.

POSSIBLE severe showers and thunderstorms are forecast in the area over the following days, prompting early warnings for potential flooding of the Orara and Bellinger Rivers.

The rainfall will potentially cause minor flooding of the Orara and Bellinger Rivers from late Wednesday onwards.

BOM advise people living or working along the rivers must keep track of the latest weather forecasts and warning, and be ready to move to higher ground should flooding develop.

This week is expected to be the wettest week on the Coffs Coast of 2017. Falls of between 40mm and 80mm are expected tomorrow.

For advice on keeping FloodSafe, visit www.ses.nsw.gov.au.

For emergency assistance call the SES on 132 500.