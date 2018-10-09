Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
'Bin' waiting for your collection service this week?
'Bin' waiting for your collection service this week? Mike Richards
News

Possible disruption to domestic waste collection services

9th Oct 2018 11:46 AM

There may be some delays in collecting domestic garbage this week across the Coffs Harbour, Bellingen and Nambucca shire areas due to industrial action being taken by some employees of Coffs Coast Waste Services.

Residents are being asked to roll bins out as normal but, if your rubbish has not been collected on the usual day, leave it on the kerbside and Coffs Coast Waste Services will collect it during the week.

Note, if your bin hasn't been collected by Sunday afternoon, contact Coffs Coast Waste Services on 1800 265 495.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Parliament to debate boat ramp petition

    premium_icon Parliament to debate boat ramp petition

    News IT'S been a hot topic for a number of years and not only will it be locals and users debating the Coffs Harbour boat ramp but Parliament too.

    • 9th Oct 2018 10:30 AM
    Your daily fuel check

    premium_icon Your daily fuel check

    News Find the best priced fuel on the Coffs Coast today.

    The $1.7b difference our unis make

    premium_icon The $1.7b difference our unis make

    Politics How our local uni is helping solve the region's problems

    Which NSW landmarks should be in ‘seven wonders’ list?

    premium_icon Which NSW landmarks should be in ‘seven wonders’ list?

    Travel THREE of the state’s travel landmarks are vying for a place.

    Local Partners