Possible disruption to domestic waste collection services

There may be some delays in collecting domestic garbage this week across the Coffs Harbour, Bellingen and Nambucca shire areas due to industrial action being taken by some employees of Coffs Coast Waste Services.

Residents are being asked to roll bins out as normal but, if your rubbish has not been collected on the usual day, leave it on the kerbside and Coffs Coast Waste Services will collect it during the week.

Note, if your bin hasn't been collected by Sunday afternoon, contact Coffs Coast Waste Services on 1800 265 495.