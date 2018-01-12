Positive progress on Park Ave

BUSINESS BOON: Is this your next business opportunity? Contact Steve Little at comreal.com

STAND on the Park Ave and Gordon St roundabout and you'll see plenty of scaffolding and hear the sound of construction.

Once considered the quiet end of town by many locals, this is now an area with plenty of action.

Steve Little, of The Commercial Real Estate Agency, is celebrating 30 years of being in local real estate and is excited about the changes.

"I think the city centre is on the move; it has been progressively moving

east for some time and

when the improvements

are made to Park Ave as in the master plan, it will

only get better,” Mr Little said.

"ABCARE recently

moved from the community centre into 23 Park Ave

and about 12 months ago Chess with quite a few employees moved into 46 Park Ave.

The roundabout on the intersection of Park Ave and Gordon St would have to be one of the busiest city centre roundabouts.”

In December, Mr Little sold Shop 1-20 Gordon St in the Max Murray Mall, which faces the roundabout.

Keith Logue & Sons at 42-44 Park Ave. Trevor Veale

"I've just handed over the keys to the new owners this week,” he said.

"It's been bought as an investment.

"It's a 150sqm strata title suit/shop/cafe with the flexibility to be used as a 100sqm and 50sqm

space or maybe two

75sqm or even three 50sqm spaces.

"The new owners have done a bit of a survey because they noticed lots

of people walking past

the shop, then walking

back with takeaway coffee cups.

A former Park Ave car yard is being developed into offices. Trevor Veale

"Of course it's all subject to council approval but with so many people around and continued development in Park Ave, it could be quite an opportunity for a good cafe.”

The sound of building tools is also echoing

around 42 Park Ave, the home of long-standing,

local family business Keith Logue & Sons funeral services.

"This building was purpose built in 1979 but we've outgrown the premises,” Debbie Logue said.

"We are extending to include 42 and 44 Park Ave as one dedicated large premises modernising the funeral industry on the Coffs Coast.

"The construction should be completed mid-March, and with this build we are making a commitment to the town, to the families of the Coffs Coast and to the future of this fourth-generational business.”

The scaffolding is also

up at 30-32 Park Ave (on

the corner of Gordon St) with completion of the

new build expected to be April.

What was once a car yard is now taking shape as a two-and-a- half storey office complex with 42 on-site car parking spaces.

A spokesperson for Park Avenue Coffs Harbour P/L, which is developing the site, said tenants had already been secured.

"There's no doubt about it, with all the redevelopment that Gowings has done, this is the now the centre of town and tenants want to be here,” he said.