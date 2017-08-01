20°
Positions vacant at Kmart Coffs Harbour

Wendy Andrews
| 1st Aug 2017 1:38 PM
SIGN OF THE TIMES: With construction going to plan, team members are being sought by Kmart Coffs Harbour
SIGN OF THE TIMES: With construction going to plan, team members are being sought by Kmart Coffs Harbour

LOOKING for local work? The "positions vacant” sign has gone up at Kmart Coffs Harbour.

With the new store in Coffs Central set to open in November, this retail giant is seeking 90 casual team members.

Qualifications required a passion for providing first class customer service and someone who loves being part of a big team.

The positions on offer at the new store are, customer service roles in the Home, Kids and Clothing departments, service areas such as registers, customer service and lay-by desk and stock room receiving.

You will need to be reliable and flexible as all positions may include weekend, evening and late night shifts.

Group interviews will be conducted on August 19 and 20 with the roles to commence around mid September.

No retail experience? No worries. Training will be provided.

In their current seek.com advertisement Kmart states, "Please note we are expecting a high level of interest in these roles so we encourage you to submit your application as soon as possible. There is no set closing date for these positions, applications will close once we reach our maximum intake.”

