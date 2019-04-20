Posh Spice sparks controversial debate

A mother-daughter spa day between Victoria Beckham and her seven-year-old daughter Harper has ignited a furious debate around the need to shield young girls from the beauty industry for as long as possible.

The 45-year-old fashion mogul and mum-of-four posted a story to her 25 million Instagram followers earlier this year, where she treated Harper to a "baby facial".

While Beckham refused to reveal what "clean products" had been used on her daughters' skin, the photo shows a sleepy Harper, donning a shower cap and lying on a salon bed as a beauty therapist cleans her face with a towel.

Victoria Beckham shared a photo of her seven-year-old daughter getting a 'baby facial'.

Since, the photo has been shared across the world, with angry parents suggesting that booking a seven-year-old girl in for a facial sets unrealistic beauty standards for children.

Furious parents blasted the move as "ridiculous", claiming the only facial a seven-year-old child needs is "soap and water".

"How about bonding with your child by volunteering at a local shelter, food kitchen or hospital instead," one person suggested.

Another claimed there was "absolutely no need for a seven-year-old to lay around and be pampered with creams potions and warm cloths on their face."

While the Beckhams certainly copped some heat for booking a designer facial, Aussie pamper party hosts say it's essential to expose kids to the world of beauty as early as possible, to teach them self love and resilience.

From chocolate facials and cucumber eye pads, to foot spas with bubbles and positive affirmation cards - the world of glamour parties in Australia is evolving at a rapid pace.

How young can a child be before it is exposed to the beauty industry?

'MY PHONE HASN'T STOPPED RINGING'

Roslyn Agoratsios opened the doors to Le Petite Kids Tea & Spa, in Sydney's inner west, this week and said her phone hasn't stopped ringing from people hoping to book parties for their little girls.

The service, located in Drummoyne, offers pamper sessions and high tea packages for girls aged from 5 to 15-years-old. A session with a group of eight girls will cost between $450-$500.

The luxe pink space features velvet lounge suites, a huge chandelier and individual nail and makeup stations for each guest.

Nail stations, individual mirrors and a chandelier fill the main room of Le Petite.

WHAT'S ON OFFER

Guests can have chocolate facials, foot spas and play with non-toxic makeup.

Roslyn said her business doesn't offer professional makeup or nail care, they're just "having a bit of fun".

She claimed the only makeup Le Petite uses is glitter eye shadow, lipgloss and some stick-on jewels.

"I have a daughter who has extremely sensitive skin, so I make sure everything I use is tested and safe for the kids first," she said.

"We don't use foundation or lipstick, the stuff we use is just for fun so the girls feel like mermaids."

According to Roslyn, young girls shouldn't have to feel pressured to wear makeup at such a young age, they should be having fun with their friends instead.

"The service is not all about pampering, I wanted to create something that brought kids together to play and have fun," she said.

"That's why we do karaoke dancing, jewellery making and high teas."

Dainty finger sandwiches, sausage rolls and cupcakes are spread across the table, where fruit juice is poured out of teapots.

To the critics who claim her clients are too young to be playing with glitter and nail polish, Roslyn said "everyone's entitled to their opinion".

"You can try and shield children from the beauty industry, but with the pressures of social media, they will always find a way to experiment with makeup and products," she said.

"The best thing to do is let them play in a controlled and safe environment."

Fresh food and drink is served to the group over their pamper sessions.

ECO BEAUTY

Susie Hodges is the owner of Petit Powder Room, an eco beauty service that operates across Melbourne and Sydney.

She regularly hosts pamper parties for groups of young girls using organic and homemade products.

From face masks, pedicure and dressup packages to hair styling and floral makeup application, Susie's services range from $295-$475.

The girls are encouraged to love the way they look naturally.

WHAT'S ON OFFER

Susie said everything she uses - down to her towels - is organic, and all group activities are designed to teach girls how to love themselves.

"I want to increase their self worth and help them appreciate their natural beauty," she said.

"I don't agree with some pamper packages out there, that's why I try to do mine differently."

Girls can learn how to make bath salts, they colour their hair with hair chalk and paint their faces with biodegradable glitter that Susie makes herself.

A game Susie designed herself involves a type of "Chinese whispers" with cards featuring positive affirmations about beauty on them.

"It's so important to imprint on girls as early as possible to appreciate themselves and age naturally," she said.

Positive beauty affirmations are used in a game of 'Chinese whispers'.

