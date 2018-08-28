Menu
LONG JOURNEY: After starting way back Northern Storm are into the semis after defeating Coffs Coast Tigers.
LONG JOURNEY: After starting way back Northern Storm are into the semis after defeating Coffs Coast Tigers.
Soccer

Porter's men storm in from back in the pack

27th Aug 2018 1:30 PM
AFTER four rounds of men's premier league Northern Storm were languishing at the bottom of the table without a point.

This week they're preparing to play in a semi final.

The Storm finalised their rags to riches tale with a convincing 3-0 win over the Coffs Coast Tigers in the final round, set up when Marty Skinner scored twice in the first half.

While Joel Guy produced a strong performance at centre back for the Tigers, his efforts still weren't enough to stop the Storm extending their lead in the second half through Jamie Kennedy.

With the season moving into the serious stage, Storm coach Jade Porter didn't want to spend too much time reflecting on the amazing fightback his team has produced through the second half of the season.

"It's now about looking forward,” he said.

"Coming from last to where we are now, we get to have a free throw at the dartboard but I'm so proud of the boys.”

Maclean bowed out to Coffs United after a tight tussle in which Gum Mayak produced a double.

Winning coach Glenn Williams said his team didn't play to their best but said if they do the Lions will be able to give the finals series a serious shake.

"We're still fitting into a new structure but have got to finish off our chances,” he said.　

Coffs Coast Advocate

