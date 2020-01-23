Menu
STIRLING, AUSTRALIA – JANUARY 22: Start / Richie Porte of Australia and Team Trek-Segafredo / during the 22nd Santos Tour Down Under 2020, Stage 2 a 135,5km stage from Woodside to Stirling 422m / TDU / @tourdownunder / #UCIWT / on January 22, 2020 in Stirling, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images)
Cycling & MTB

Home star Porte powers home

by Jack Hudson
23rd Jan 2020 3:16 PM
Australian Richie Porte has opened up a six second lead on reigning champ Daryl Impey in the Santos Tour Down Under after he powered to win stage three.

Porte won from Sunweb's Robert Power and Mitchelton-Scott's Simon Yates by someway to claim the stage - a stage he won back in 2017 when he went onto win the Tour.

Post-race, Porte was delighted to secure the stage, but says Impey is still the man to beat.

"The team were fantastic firstly, I have to take my cap off to those boys, they put all their faith in me," he said.

Richie Porte won the third stage of the Tour Down Under. Picture: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images.
"It felt good at the bottom of the climb and I got a bit of a gap there.

"I think back to 2015 when Cadel Evans were looking at each other and Rohan (Dennis) came from behind and smacked us and went onto win the Tour.

"To win again this year is a sweet feeling.

"Daryl's still the man to beat with the bonus seconds on the road, but to take another victory on a stage like this is a great feeling."

