Port swoop into grand final

THE Sawtell Toormina Saints’ season has come to an end a game short of the grand final after the Port Macquarie Magpies broke a three year duopoly on Saturday.

The Magpies 15.9.99 to 6.12.48 win means they will appear in their first senior grade grand final since 2015.

The last three grand finals have been local derbies featuring the Saints and Coffs Harbour Breakers but it won’t be stretching to a fourth year.

Port were comfortably in control of the match by half time, holding a 32 point lead, and continued to look as though they were in control early in the third.

Port lifted in the last term and were able to boot six goals to one to run away with the win by 51 points.

Rather than take a toll, Port’s exertions the previous week against the Breakers seemed to stand them in good stead to back up at the stadium where the large ground and soft surface can be energy sapping.

Ryan Barnett, Braden Saggers, and Jesse Schmidt kicked three goals each for Port.

For Sawtell, Will Christopher kicked three goals, Angus Anderson had two, and Jonah Horan chimed in with one.

It’s sets up a blockbuster grand final this weekend, with the Breakers and Magpies the two standout teams all season.

The women’s preliminary final between the Breakers and Saints was ferocious from beginning to end in what was the tightest contest on the day.

Both team’s attack on the ball was relentless with neither outfit prepared to give an inch.

After a tight first half, the Breakers kicked the opening goal of the third term to put their noses in front for the first time but the Saints soon countered to reclaim the lead.

The last quarter started with Sawtell holding a three-point lead and they managed to ride out a thrilling final quarter to win 4.2.26 to 3.4.22.

It was better news for the Breakers in reserve grade, edging the Magpies 8.11.59 to 3.4.22.

The Breakers also had a big win in the under-17s, besting the Magpies 16.10.106 to 8.6.54.