Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Things got a little heated during last night’s episode of The Bachelor.
Things got a little heated during last night’s episode of The Bachelor.
TV

Bach date is ‘porn with a plot’

27th Sep 2018 9:00 AM

LET'S face it. Once we get to the pointy end of a Bachelor season, before the finale, things can get really dull.

The villains have left, the "quirky" girls are gone, the drama has evaporated, and all we're left with are genuine feelings and romantic dates. In other words … boring stuff.

 

 

Which is why last night's raunchy pool scene between Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins and Sophie Tieman came as such a surprise. The pair had just played one-a-side hockey at the local mall (nothing says sexy like rental sportswear) when they moved their date to the heated pool at Nick's Bachelor pad.

And their behaviour really flirted with the guidelines for the show's timeslot.

I mean …
I mean …

Needless to say, viewers went a little wild over the steamy moment - with one Twitter user even describing it as "porn with a plot".

The Bachelor continues tonight at 7.30pm on Ten.

We’re only 98 per cent sure she’s wearing a bikini top.
We’re only 98 per cent sure she’s wearing a bikini top.
bachelor 2018 celebrity honey badger pool date tv

Top Stories

    Kayaker rescued from gorge country

    Kayaker rescued from gorge country

    News Westpac helicopter called in to save man suffering hypothermia.

    • 27th Sep 2018 9:00 AM
    SCU scores top ratings in several categories

    SCU scores top ratings in several categories

    News SCU given five stars for social equity, student support and more.

    Concerns with Coffs bypass design tabled

    premium_icon Concerns with Coffs bypass design tabled

    News Lack of tunnels, to noise and a failure of comunity consultation

    Reckless: Burnout on national highway leave police fuming

    Reckless: Burnout on national highway leave police fuming

    News VIDEO: Ute driver pulls a burnout on the Pacific Highway

    Local Partners