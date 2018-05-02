Population snapshot shows slight upward trend

SLIGHT RISE: Apart from numbers rising the 2016 Census should we are a diverse bunch on the Coffs Coast.

LATEST population figures for the central area of Coffs Harbour show a slight increase in numbers between 2011 and 2016.

From 24,581 counted in the 2011 Census, the city rose to 25,752 for the official count five years later, an upward change of 1,171.

However, the most significant revelation is the average age of those residents rose by one year from 42 years to 43 years.

The data covered the main 'township' area of Coffs, bounded by Karangi, Korora, North Boambee Valley, Boambee East and Toormina.

Across the wider local government area (LGA) the official population accepted by Coffs Harbour City Council in 2016 was 74,641.

By those numbers we live in the 26th largest city in the nation and with 64 people per square kilometre, are domiciled in one of the most densely populated.

Based on further number crunching by Population Australia who have studied the individual trends for the past six years, another milestone is coming in June when the LGA population is expected to reach 76,070.

Health care and social assistance employs 16.1 per cent of workers with retail trade the next biggest at 15.3 per cent.