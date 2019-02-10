Menu
Popular Coast beach closed after shark spotted

by Tanya French and Nic Darveniza
10th Feb 2019 11:44 AM
A POPULAR Gold Coast beach has been closed after a shark was spotted this morning and a surfer is in a critical condition after nearly drowning just a few hundred metres away.

Lifeguards closed North Burleigh beach at 9.30am today after a confirmed shark sighting during branch championship races.

It was reopened an hour later at 10.30am and competition resumed.

Surf Lifesaving Queensland has warned swimmers to always be on alert when in the water.

It comes as off-duty lifesavers successfully rescued a surfer after he nearly drowned at Miami beach this morning.

 

North Burleigh beach has been closed after a shark was spotted. Pic Mike Batterham
The lifesavers found the 69-year-old surfer face down unconscious in the water at 5.43am and pulled him from the water.

He was resuscitated using CPR.

He was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

The shark sighting forced the popular beach to be closed.
